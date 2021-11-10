Contrasting DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -502.88% -220.77% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 40.59%. DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.93%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and DRDGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.73 DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.35 $93.88 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

