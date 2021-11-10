CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

