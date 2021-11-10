COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Cap of $437,813.37

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $437,813.37 and approximately $12,009.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

