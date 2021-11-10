CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading 6.1% Higher

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. 60,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 38,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.
CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.
CPI Card Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMTS)
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
