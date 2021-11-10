Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%.

Shares of CRAWA stock remained flat at $$32.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.