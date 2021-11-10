Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $51.51 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $25.20 or 0.00039016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $51.51 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00218063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00090659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

