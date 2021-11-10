CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Cap Tops $1.98 Million

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 383.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $32.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00004968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 80.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00085131 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.