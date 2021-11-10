CryptoZoon One Day Volume Reaches $3.55 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 787,034,473 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

