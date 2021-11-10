Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.20. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. 35,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $272.26 million, a PE ratio of -265.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

