Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $4.27 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $469.51 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00006585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00221511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00091667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.