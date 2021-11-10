Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $476.48 or 0.00738205 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003610 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00255639 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007920 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,403 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

