Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 17058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

