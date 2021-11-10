DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.09

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

