DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.55

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 15859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

DNZOY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

