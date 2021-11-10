Dether (DTH) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Dether has a market cap of $822,870.22 and $14,333.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.