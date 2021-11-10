Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

