Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.88. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 226,051 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.64 million and a PE ratio of 37.14.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

