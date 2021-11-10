DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.95

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 555954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 36.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 176,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.