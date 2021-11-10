Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 202,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

