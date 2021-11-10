DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

DS Smith stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

