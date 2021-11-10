Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 71,590 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

