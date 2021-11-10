Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 71,590 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.