Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 201.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,053,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 121,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

