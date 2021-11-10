DXdao (DXD) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $647.38 or 0.01002175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and approximately $205,634.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00422029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002844 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

