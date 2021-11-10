DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Critical Analysis

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -57.83% -27.86% DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -273.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 625.69 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A DXI Capital $220,000.00 16.48 $4.76 million $0.29 1.04

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riley Exploration Permian and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats DXI Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

