e-Gulden Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $153.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00396889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,389 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,127 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.