e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Head-To-Head Survey

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 5 0 2.63 Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 4.94% 11.26% 6.39% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 5.07 $6.23 million $0.34 91.24 Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Olaplex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

