Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $175.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,483,149 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

