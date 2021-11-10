EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $449.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $293,326.82 and approximately $449.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,163.92 or 0.99345902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00039554 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00630939 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.