Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.49

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 10779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

