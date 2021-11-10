Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ELOX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 254,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
