Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ELOX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 254,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

