ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

