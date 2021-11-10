EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Up 3.8% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $114,732.00 and approximately $35,356.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

