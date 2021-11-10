ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 26th

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares are set to split on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

