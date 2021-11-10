Ethereum Push Notification Service 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.59 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

