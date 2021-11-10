ETHPad (ETHPAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $2.51 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPad has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00074787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.66 or 0.99907348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.64 or 0.07107178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020246 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.