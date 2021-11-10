Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Shares Down 6.2%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.60 and last traded at $108.60. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

