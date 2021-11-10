Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 494,497 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a market cap of £8.21 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

