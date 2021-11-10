Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stephens

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Everbridge by 1,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everbridge by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Everbridge by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

