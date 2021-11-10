Everest 24 Hour Volume Hits $324,820.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $32.11 million and $324,820.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00074787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.66 or 0.99907348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.64 or 0.07107178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

