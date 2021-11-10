Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EVKIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th.

EVKIF stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

