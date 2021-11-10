ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $669,080.48 and $13,507.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004018 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

