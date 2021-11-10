Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.42

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 478058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 21.47%. Analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

