Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

FAST opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

