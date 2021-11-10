Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

