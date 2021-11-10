Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,331.79

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,331.79 ($30.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,556 ($33.39). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,536 ($33.13), with a volume of 158,765 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,434.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

