Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 5,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

About Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

