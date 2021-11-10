Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.51% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $443,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

