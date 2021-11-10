Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRRPF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

