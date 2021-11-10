Financial Comparison: Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 37.52% 12.14% 0.90% Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57%

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.01 billion 9.53 $528.36 million $13.95 22.61 Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 4.01 $203.26 million $3.67 9.74

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Signature Bank pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Signature Bank and Great Western Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07 Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Signature Bank presently has a consensus price target of $307.53, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.45%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Great Western Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

