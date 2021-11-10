Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Shares Up 0.9%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 8,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.